Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade

Underneath the sleek finish, the Diva Utopia is a fully active three-way speaker featuring a beryllium M-shaped tweeter, W-cone midrange, and four 6.5-inch woofers in a push-push layout. The system is designed to fill large room, up to 80 square metres, with studio-grade clarity and punch.

The new panels are available to both new buyers and existing Diva Utopia owners, who can have their models retrofitted by authorised technicians at Focal Powered by Naim locations.

The lacquered upgrade adds A$14,000 to the original A$62,000 price tag, bringing the total cost to approximately A$76,000. Availability starts June 2025, exclusively through selected Focal Powered by Naim stores.