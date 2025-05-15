Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

French audio brand Focal has unveiled a trio of new lacquered finishes for its Diva Utopia wireless loudspeakers.

The finishes, Black High Gloss, Dune High Gloss and Off White High Gloss, join the original Grey Felt version, with prices starting from around A$76,000 including the upgrade.

First launched in 2024, the Diva Utopia features built-in Naim amplification delivering 400W per speaker, with each driver powered individually. Focal’s custom UWB (Ultra Wide Band) wireless transmission offers lossless, low-latency audio.

728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
MOTHERS DAY 2025 Banner 728x90px Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
hitachi banner 728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Litheaudio 728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Marshall 728x90 1 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Westan 728x90px Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
728x90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Focal’s Diva Utopia Gets Luxe Lacquered Upgrade
Previous Post

Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer-Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish

Samsung and Sony Join Google's Gemini AI Ecosystem

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Tile Trackers Offer SOS Button For Emergencies

Microsoft Switch Duo For Foldable

CES 2019: Netgear Debut Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Mesh Router