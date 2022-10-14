Fossil Launches Wellness-Focused Wear OS 3 Watch

Fossil has launched the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, the first of its smartwatches to run Wear OS 3.

As is evident by the name, it marks the introduction of Fossil’s new Wellness mobile app for tracking health and fitness, with the watch offering SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking, and automatic workout detection.

It sports a Snapdragon 4100+ chipset, and boasts a 1.28-inch touchscreen display, a 44mm case size, with an always-on display, fast charging support, inbuilt compass, altimetre, and ambient light sensing.

The Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, and is offered in Black, Silver, or Rose Gold.

Interestingly, it supports Alexa, but not Google Assistant.

No Australian pricing is available yet, but it is expected to retail for roughly A$479.

Internationally, the watch will be available from October 17.

