Foxtel Group and Warner Bros Discovery appear still be best mates despite the pending arrival of Warner’s new Max streaming service.

Last year Foxtel competitors were tipping that the loss of Warner content would hurt Foxtel Group in the Entertainment market.

As a result of the Foxtel Warner Discovery deal streaming service Binge will lose access to content from Warner Discovery.

The new Max service will have premium, standard and advertising-supported tiers.

As of this year the deal between the two entertainment Companies will change with Foxtel Group becoming a launch partner for the MAX streaming app that will launch in Australia on 31 March 2025, Foxtel has worked with Warner for more than 20 years.

The good news is that Foxtel’s 1.4m residential subscribers will have not have to pay to get access to the new Warner content, that will be available for Foxtel customers the same day that it’s posted to Max according to Foxtel management.

Foxtel competitors were tipping that the loss of Warner  would be a blow to the network that was sold to UK streaming operator Dazn for $3.5 billion last year.

Chief Executive of Foxtel Retail and Hubbl, Hilary Perchard, said: “This renewed collaboration confirms our position as a partner of choice for the world’s largest entertainment studios who seek scale and reach for their premium entertainment content.” %name Foxtel & Warner Still Mates Ahead Of Max Launch Foxtel Customers To Get Free Access

He added “We have always said optionality is central to our long-standing partnership. The strength of our products and much-loved brands means that we have been able to innovate and evolve our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in a unique model that enables mutual growth.”

Warner Bros. Discovery GM – ANZ, Michael Brooks, said: “Through our long-standing partnership, Australians have enjoyed WBD’s world-class content through Foxtel Group platforms for many years”.

“As we launch the Max app in Australia – and look to maximise its reach through partnerships – it makes perfect sense for us to create a unique option we know will resonate with Foxtel subscribers and Hubbl users.”

Hilary said We are delighted that our world-class aggregation products will play key roles in launching Max in this market. As launch partner, our Foxtel and Hubbl customers will be able to seamlessly access the breadth of content across the Warner Bros. Discovery content slate, which has.
always been popular among audiences, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value for our subscribers.”Foxtel Group x WBD Website Main 1200 x 627 px 1 Foxtel & Warner Still Mates Ahead Of Max Launch Foxtel Customers To Get Free Access

The Max app will include HBO Originals, Max Originals, and premium content from Warner Bros., Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. Content will include key WBD franchises such as Harry Potter and the DC Universe, as well as current and returning seasons of hugely popular series including House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Just Like That.

HBO originally launched Max at a time when almost every cable TV conglomerate was releasing their own streaming service, to compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

In Warner Bros case, it had one of the premier entertainment brands in the US, HBO, and bundled it with content from the Warner Bros catalogue, which includes Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TBS, and TNT.

Before Max, there was HBO Now, which had already gained six million subscribers who weren’t tied to HBO. When it came time to transition, HBO moved all of its Now subscribers to Max.

It was an immediate hit, with TV shows like Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, and Game of Thrones drawing millions of viewers in.

The pandemic also pushed theatrical releases onto streaming platforms quicker, and Max was one of the first to release movies in the cinema and on streaming at the same time.

