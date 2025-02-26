Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

A leader in the party box and portable speaker market JBL is close to rolling out a new Flip 7, the much anticipated speaker was shown to retailers recently and has been described as “hot”.

The Harman owned audio business who like several other Companies gave CES 2025 a miss this year has already launched the new speaker on pre order in China where it is getting a lot of publicity.

The successor to the Flip 6 the new offering is set to be a popular item running into summer in Australia and while we have not been given an official release date it could be a second half release.%name Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China

Gizmochina, claims that retailers put the speaker on pre-order on the 24th of February and a since pulled Business Wire, press release revealed a price of US$149 or A$234 which means it could retail in Australia for around $299.

The release date overseas has been given as 6th April.

According to the sources the new design which weighs in at 56g delivers several notable upgrades, including AI-powered sound enhancement and improved battery life, it’s also IP68 rated making it good for around the pool or at the beach.

As for components there is a new tweeter, a racetrack-shaped mid-bass driver, and dual passive radiators, housed in what JBL describes as a “high-performance acoustic chamber”.

With this type of rig the device should deliver more balanced audio with deep bass, clear midrange, and crisp highs.

The AI Sound Boost technology previously seen in the premium JBL Xtreme 4, uses an AI algorithm to predict speaker movement and power response to maintain sound quality, even at higher volumes.

 

728x90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
ULTRA FLASH SALE 2025 Banner 728x90px scaled Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
denon perl white 728x90 1 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
728x90 we see oled CN Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
hitachi banner 728x90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Litheaudio 728x90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
728 x 90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
728x90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Westan 728x90px Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Haier 728x90 1 Hot New JBL Flip 7 Speaker Coming This Year Already On Sale In China
Previous Post

Apple Costing Foldable iPhone 2026 Launch Tipped

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Pair Old Gear, New Tech, With Audio Pro Link 2
Aussies Can Now Play Fortnite On Nintendo Switch
LG's New QNED Mini LED TV Range On The Way