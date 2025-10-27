French Audio Brand Advance Paris Unveils Premium Apex Series for 30th Anniversary

French audio manufacturer Advance Paris has launched the Apex series, a premium range of amplifiers and hi-fi components marking the company’s 30th anniversary, designed to deliver what the brand calls a potent blend of “form, function and value.”

The Apex series comprises four models: the A8 Apex, A10 Apex, and A12 Apex integrated amplifiers, plus the ACD Apex CD player.

Each amplifier uses Advance Paris’s hybrid valve and transistor topology, targeting “precise dynamics, clarity, and detail.”

The Apex range introduces upgrades over the brand’s more affordable Classic range, including lower-noise power supplies, ESS Technology voltage regulators, and premium resistors and capacitors.

The A8 Apex and A10 Apex deploy an ESS9018 DAC, while the flagship A12 Apex features the higher-end ESS9039 DAC for what Advance describes as “ultimate audio fidelity.”

All three amplifiers offer HDMI eARC for integration into home cinema systems and Bluetooth streaming from compatible source devices.

The A10 and A12 Apex include Bluetooth output for connecting to compatible Bluetooth headphones or wireless speakers.

The ACD Apex CD player harnesses analogue tube outputs for what the company calls “warm sound and authentic musicality.”

Connectivity includes XLR and RCA analogue outputs, plus coaxial and optical digital outputs.

“The Apex range represents three decades of French audio engineering and our commitment to constantly refining our craft,” said Cédric Leon, Advance Paris’s Product Director.

“This new range honours our legacy while setting a new standard for ourselves going into the future.”

Pricing and Availability

A8 Apex amplifier : £1,975 (approximately $3,730), available November 2025

A10 Apex amplifier : £2,450 (approximately $4,630), available November 2025

A12 Apex amplifier : £3,400 (approximately $6,420), available December 2025

ACD Apex CD player: £890 (approximately $1,680), available January 2026

Australian availability and local pricing have not been confirmed.

The Apex series targets audiophiles seeking premium components with hybrid valve/transistor technology and modern connectivity including streaming and home cinema integration.