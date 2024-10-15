Fujifilm’s New X-M5 Ideal For DIY Content Creators

Fujifilm’s latest shooter – the X-M5 mirrorless digital camera – seems to be aimed squarely at those who film themselves and post the results on social media.

The camera is able to shoot stills and video (6.2K/30P movie recording function) and weighs 355 grams – the lightest in the X series.

The latest model in the X Series, the X-M5 allows low bit rates of 8Mbps and 25Mbps to be selected. 

Screen Shot 2024 10 15 at 10.21.05 am Fujifilms New X M5 Ideal For DIY Content Creators
Fujifilm X-M5.

“Choosing these rates minimises the time it takes to transfer files to smartphones and other devices, so you can get content online quickly,” Fujifilm says.

A USB-C connection enables high-speed transfer of video files of 4GB or more to both Android and iOS devices.

Screen Shot 2024 10 15 at 10.22.21 am Fujifilms New X M5 Ideal For DIY Content Creators
Fujifilm X-M5.

The company says its X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 5 imaging engine means much better quality that you’ll find on a smartphone.

A new Short Movie mode allows users to create “social-ready content that’s easy to share on various social media”. Clips of 15, 30 or 60 seconds can be recorded in 9:16 vertical format without having to turn the camera on its side. 

And there is an on-screen timer, so you don’t need someone out of shot winding you up with a circular wave of the index finger.

The X-M5 is the first X Series model with three built-in microphones. Four audio modes are available: Surround, Front Priority, Back Priority, or Front & Back Priority.

Screen Shot 2024 10 15 at 10.19.31 am Fujifilms New X M5 Ideal For DIY Content Creators
Fujifilm accessories.

A “versatile noise reduction feature” has also been added, which means “it’s possible to reduce noise that continues at a constant frequency; for example, the sound of air conditioning or wind noise”.

The Film Simulation mode dial offers up to 20 looks that draw on FujiFilm’s 90-year history working with film.

The X-M5 will be available globally, with the rollout starting mid-November for the silver model, and April 2025 for the black model.

Australian pricing starts at $1,449, which is a bump on the US price of $799 (A$1,187).

