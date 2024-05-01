HMD Unveils Trio Of 4G-Enabled Nokia Phones

It’s proving to be an eventful year for Finnish mobile phone manufacturer Human Mobile Devices (HMD) with a slew of releases of its Nokia phones as well as its own HMD brand of devices.

Recently, ChannelNews reported on Heineken collaborating with US company Bodega to launch ‘The Boring Phone,’ which will be produced by HMD.

Shortly after that announcement, HMD released the 2024 versions of three iconic Nokia phones from the past – the Nokia 230, the Nokia 6310 and the Nokia 5310.

While those Nokia phones could not connect to the internet, HMD has gone ahead and introduced three new 4G-enabled Nokia devices.

The Nokia 215 4G, the Nokia 225 4G and the Nokia 235 4G come in a range of bright colours.

The Nokia 225 4G is a pocket-sized phone with a 2.4” LCD display and a 0.3 MP camera with a flash. It has Bluetooth connectivity, a 1450mAh battery with up to 9.8 hours of talk time and it comes in a range of two colours including pink and dark blue.

The Nokia 235 4G meanwhile has everything that the Nokia 225 4G had, but with a bigger screen and a 2MP rear camera. This device will be available in blue, black and purple.

The Nokia 215 4G, does not get a camera though it is available in peach, black and dark blue. All three devices have the Unisoc T107 chipset and S30+ operating system.

In Africa, India, Middle East and select countries in APAC, the trio of devices will have Cloud Apps which will enable smart features including access to news, the weather and YouTube Shorts.

“There are an estimated 2.7 billion people who remain unconnected to the internet, and in a world where education, healthcare and government services are delivered digitally, access should be a fundamental right. Enabling it and getting the next billion people connected has proved impracticable — until now. Connectivity is half the equation, and the other half is affordable devices that can carry and run Cloudmosa’s Cloud Phone Apps service, which HMD has helped us crack. We’re delighted that the Nokia 215 4G, the Nokia 225 4G and the Nokia 235 4G are providing Cloud Phone Apps,” said Shioupyn Shen, founder and CEO at CloudMosa.

Here in Australia, Nokia phones are available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Officeworks. These new devices are expected to be imminently available on those platforms, though pricing for the Australian market is yet to be revealed – we’d estimate these to range in the A$90-A$130 bracket.

