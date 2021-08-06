Google’s New Nest Security Range Revealed

It was first seen in a leak a couple of days ago – now Google’s new lineup of Nest security products have officially been unveiled.

The next-generation range includes Google’s first battery-powered doorbell (below), the $329 Google Nest Doorbell (battery), as well as the $329 Google Nest Cam (battery), its first outdoor/indoor battery-powered camera. Rounding out the range is the affordable $169 Google Nest Cam (wired), as well as Google’s first connected floodlight camera, the $549 Google Nest Cam with floodlight.

Google Nest Doorbell Snow Installed Googles New Nest Security Range Revealed

According to Matt Gaskell, Director, Devices & Services Business Organisation ANZ at Google, the new devices all work well together, with Nest’s “most comprehensive set of intelligent alerts right out of the box”.

“With the new Nest Cams and a display, you can keep an eye on the backyard from your kitchen and get alerts when the doorbell rings.

“Our new cameras are also fully integrated with the Google Home app. The Google Home app works with any compatible Android or iOS device, giving you access to all your compatible home devices in one place, anywhere and anytime,” he said.

The battery-powered Nest Cam and doorbell are available for preorder today from the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and The Good Guys, with a preorder gift of a second-generation Google Nest Hub; the wired Nest Cam and Nest Cam with floodlight are coming “soon”, the manufacturer says.

