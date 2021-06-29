Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

We all know how Australians love a beer, now beer giant Heineken has revealed a new robotic mobile ice cooler that looks like an esky on wheels.

No price has been put on the new Beer Outdoor Transporter (BOT) device which can carry a cold 12 pack and be in arms reach whenever you want another ‘cold one’.

There is one consolation the new device will save you the hassle of lugging a cooler down to the beach or at a barbie, instead, you can just stroll along with the robotic esky trailing along.

The only problem is that I doubt it will be allowed into footy grounds.

There is however one big benefit it doesn’t have to be Heineken beer on the inside, though you will have to put up with the Heineken signage on the side.Heieken Beer Esky Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky Heineken beer robot 2 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky

According to Heineken, it’s got a “charming AI personality” like Wall-E, that’s able to seek out parched summer revellers to check on their thirst level.

It’s not clear how the bot works, but it’s likely able to keep tabs on a single target and match their movements.

Could this be the next big hit product at JB Hi Fi?

728 x 90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
728x90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
Noice Cancelling Headphones 728x90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
T20SE 728x90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
728x90 7 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
Banner Shyla 728x90 Heineken Reveal Robot Beer Esky
Previous Post

Lenovo Targets Families And Entertainment With New Tablet Range

Alexa Can Now Read Books With Your Kids

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Logitech’s Advanced User Keyboard Set For Oz
in 'News'
Next-Gen Suunto Smartwatch With Wear OS Hits Oz Shores
in 'Wearables'
LG Mobile Phone Shines
in 'Archive'