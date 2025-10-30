Nothing Launches Phone (3a) Lite Entry-Level Smartphone

Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) Lite, marking the brand’s first affordable smartphone under its main lineup, combining the company’s signature transparent design with entry-level pricing starting at $439.

The Phone (3a) Lite features Nothing’s signature transparent glass back with an understated yet confident styling.

Available in White and Black, the device includes IP54 dust and water resistance and an internal aluminium battery frame for durability.

The refined finish and intricate visual textures differentiate it from typical entry-level competition.

The device introduces Glyph Light, an evolution of Nothing’s Glyph Interface inspired by classic notification lights.

Features include Flip to Glyph for silent notifications, Essential Notifications for key contacts, and Camera Countdown for group shots, with customisable light sequences for calls.

The 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display delivers FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2392, 387 PPI) with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness, and 1,300 nits outdoor brightness.

The 10-bit colour depth displays 1.07 billion colours, with 2160Hz PWM dimming for flicker-free viewing and reduced eye strain.

An optical fingerprint scanner and 16MP selfie camera are integrated.

The triple-camera system centres on a 50MP main sensor with large 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor capturing 64% more light than typical sensors in its class.

Powered by TrueLens Engine 4.0 from the flagship Phone (3), the system includes optical image stabilisation (24mm), 8MP ultra-wide (15mm), and 2MP macro cameras.

Features include Ultra XDR photos, Portrait Mode, Auto Tone, Night Mode, Macro Mode, and Motion Capture.

The rear camera supports 4K video at 30fps and 1080p slow-motion at 120fps.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor (4nm TSMC process, 8-core CPU up to 2.5GHz) powers the device with 8GB physical RAM plus up to 8GB virtual RAM for 16GB combined.

Storage options include 128GB or 256GB, expandable to 2TB via microSD card. Advanced liquid cooling supports gaming stability.

Connectivity includes dual 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15 provides features including Smart Drawer for automatic app organisation, Private Space for personal files, and App Locker for individual app security.

Essential Key and Essential Space offer AI-powered tools for capturing and organising notes, while Essential Search provides offline content access.

Nothing commits to 3 major Android updates and 6 years of security patches.

Nothing OS 4.0 will roll out in early 2026.

The 5,000mAh battery, combined with efficient chipset and OS optimisations, delivers almost 2 days of mixed use.

Fast charging at 33W reaches 50% in approximately 20 minutes, with 5W reverse wired charging for accessories.

Phone (3a) Lite launches at $439 (8GB/128GB) and $489 (8GB/256GB) in Black and White.

Sales begin Wednesday, October 29 at nothing.tech and retail partner Officeworks in select markets.