IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Australia-based technology brand Alogic has used their attendance at IFA 2024 to showcase a range of premium accessories and top end monitors that take a Q from Apple styling.

The range which ChannelNews was able to get hands on with include a new mice and wireless keyboards, plus new Clarity Touch 5K, Edge 34 and 40-inch Ultrawide OHD and 34”-inch Horizon ultrawide display monitors.

One of the new products is the Clarity 5K Touch 27-inch monitor.Alogic monitor2 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light

Alogic monitor IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & LightThis 27-inch display is touch-sensitive and has 5K resolution and professional colour accuracy, making it ideal for digital artists and photographers.

The Clarity 5K Touch is an affordable alternative to Apple’s Studio Display claims management.

During a visit to their stand, we were able to also play with the new Apex wireless performance mouse that comes in black or white.

What stands out is the Apex mouse has a curved, ergonomic shape that is designed to help eliminate RSI stress, but it appears to only apply to right-handed people with the design focused on a more natural hand position.Alogic image2 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light

Yes, I am left-handed, so this product is no use for me and a big junk of the population.

Golf Companies manufacture right and left-handed golf sticks so why not technology Companies.

The new mice range is preconfigured with Mac and Windows shortcuts for taking screenshots, switching windows and navigating between desktops, there are also additional buttons, including a horizontal scroll wheel and programmable keyboard shortcuts capability for both

Mac and Windows. The mouse supports polling rates only problem is the lack of a left-hand version of up to 1,000Hz and has a white LED edge light.Alogic 4 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light

Similar to the Logitech MX mouse, the Apex can switch between three separate devices using either 2.4GHz or Bluetooth.

The Apex has a rechargeable battery charged via a USB-C.

There is also a new compact version of the full-size Echelon wireless keyboard which are configured in a Windows combo set, which includes a mouse, or as a Mac keyboard only.

Like the Apex version the Echelon compact can switch between three devices using a 2.4GHz RF dongle or two devices with Bluetooth on Windows and three on macOS.

The keyboards include a numeric keypad and a low profile along with USB-C charging and the ability to switch between multiple devices.

Another new product included a new Scribe wireless mechanical range of keyboards which can be come in four variants for people who want to choose their own keyboard experience.Alogic image3 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light

The Scribe Standard is a mechanical model featuring a full-size layout, while the Scribe Ergo comes with a wrist rest. The Scribe Compact also has a numeric keypad but in a smaller form factor. Finally, the Scribe Nano is an ultra-compact design without a numeric keypad.

Finally, there was an illuminate remote control monitor light with a 4K webcam.

The LED monitor light provides glare-free illumination for screens and houses an ultra-high-definition 4K webcam with autofocus and magnetic privacy cover. Other features include adjustable color temperature and auto-dimming using a rechargeable remote control.A logic price 5 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light A logic price 4 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light A logic price 3 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light A logic price 2 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light A logic price 1 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light

QUEEN 728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
728X90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
728x90 Iconic IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Litheaudio 728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Martin Logan 728 x 90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Whatmough 728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
hitachi banner 728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Middleton 728x90px Product IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Haier 728x90 1 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Leaderboard 728x90 1 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 IFA 2024: Alogic Launches Monitors Keyboards Mice & Light
Previous Post

IFA 2024: Sharp To Launch First In Draw Microwave Oven

Ecovacs Literally Cleans UP At IFA 2024

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Xbox Users Can Now Stream Binge
Lenovo Rolls Out Five New Laptops
Is The Touch Screen iPod Worth Buying? First Review