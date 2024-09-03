IFA 2024: Samsung Announces New Projectors, AI Upgrades For Apps

Ahead of the start of IFA 2024 in Berlin later this week, where ChannelNews is on the ground and will be bringing you live updates, Samsung has announced new projectors and AI upgrades to its home appliance apps.

Samsung has announced the launch of its The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7 ultra-short throw projectors which offer 4K resolution on screens up to 130 inches.

The Premiere 9 features triple laser technology, while both the The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7 both models support HDR10+ and provide colour gamut coverage of 154 per cent and 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 standard2 respectively.

The Premiere 9 has a maximum brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens, while the The Premiere 7 supports up to 2,500 ISO lumens.

Samsung says that the projectors are equipped with AI picture enhancements, including AI Upscaling and Vision Booster. AI Upscaling helps boost the picture quality up to 4K resolution, regardless of its original quality, while Vision Booster is designed to automatically adjust brightness and contrast in various lighting conditions for optimal picture quality.

The built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos technology in both models provide immersive audio experiences for customers. The Premiere 9 features 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers, while The Premiere 7 includes 30W 2.2ch speakers for an expansive dome of sound.

“While we know that Australians love premium big screen home cinema experiences; more than a quarter of Australians who live in apartments and townhouses get frustrated by appliances that take up too much space,” said Jeremy Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia.

“Our new Premiere line-up provides Australians with more big screen options that deliver stunning picture quality, immersive sound and smart connectivity features in a simple, minimalist and easy-to-use form.”

Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed a local Australian price or exact release date for these projectors other than saying that they will be available in the country over the coming months.

Another announcement around its home appliances, is Samsung confirming that it has upgraded voice control in its bespoke AI Appliances .

Voice assistant Bixby has now been updated with enhanced AI in home appliances that enables better voice control through three main capabilities — understanding complex commands (Multi-Intent), recalling previous conversations (Multi-Turn) and responding to product-related questions (Device Q&A)

Samsung says that Bixby now has a greater comprehension ability and can better understand complex commands based on natural language, facilitating easier device control.

Samsung will exhibit the Bespoke AI appliances featuring the upgraded Bixby at IFA 2024.

Another announcement related to its home appliances is that Samsung has updated features on Samsung Food – a personalised, AI-powered food and recipe platform.

The platform is now available in eight languages across 104 countries, and offers “Tailored for You” plans, delivering weekly recipe and snack recommendations based on users’ nutritional needs, chosen diets and previous recipe preferences.

Additionally, Vision AI technology for Samsung Food+, the premium subscription service, also now recognises ingredients in photos taken with a mobile phone and adds them to the Food List shared with Family Hub screen.

“Currently, Australians spend up to 20 hours a week on household tasks including building shopping lists and researching recipes. Unsurprisingly, 9 in 10 Australians have told us they’re interested in kitchen technologies that assist with meal planning and prepping. Samsung Food helps Australians rediscover their passion for cooking by making meal planning and preparation easier, so they can spend less time on life admin and more time on the things they love,” said Senior.