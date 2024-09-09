IFA 2024: Samsung VP Talks TVs, AI & Competition Issues

The Vice President of Samsung Australia’s Consumer Division Jeremy Senior is confident that Samsung has an advantage when it comes to the roll out of AI technology with the South Korean Company using IFA 2024 in Berlin to demonstrate an AI architecture as opposed to single products.

Visitors to their stand noticed instantly that it was more about ‘This goes with that” when it came to AI and its relationship between products and AI connection technology.

The overwhelming opinion among analysts at the show was some Companies using AI as a marketing message as opposed to having an integrated AI offering like what Samsung is delivering.

Senior claimed that the tech giant is looking to artificial intelligence connectivity to take on its rivals spanning appliances, TV’s Samsung computer devices which may or may not be launched in Australia next year and their range of mobile devices.

Senior believes that their strength in AI will help them in a market, that he agrees is a two-speed economy between those cutting costs because of inflation and mortgage pressures and those that are still buying the Companies premium products.

“Not everybody has a mortgage, and many are not struggling from the pressures out there”.

“The market today is as much about different products it’s also about catering to consumers who are replacing old products with new products”.

Australian retailers at the show claim that a big junk of the appliance and TV market is a “replacement consumer” with some stepping down while others are stepping up to the latest products with AI functionality.

Senior admits that one category that is under pressure is TVs.

“Our modelling is seeing an easing of the market however we are not looking at it on a model-by-model basis. We have an extensive range and in the overall market the sweet spot is 75″ inches, but the market is starting to ease despite the average selling price still coming under pressure” he said.

Retailers admit that both Samsung and LG are under pressure from Chinese brands TCL and Hisense.

Senior claims that some TV categories are “doing better than others” while the 75″ inch category is being seen as the most competitive.

At this years IFA show Samsung was able to demonstrate that their 10 years of investment and development of AI now put them in a strong position to compete.

“Who can provide consumers with a richer experience of connecting products” journalists were told at this year’s event.

Analysts believe that Samsung has a distinct edge in the consumer market over the likes of Google, Microsoft and archrival Apple who at this stage has no real AI products in the market. Samsung has AI across the bulk of their smartphones and appliances as the use of AI and competition in the home appliance industry becomes more intense.

In the home appliance market Samsung is in a head on fight with appliance manufacturers from China, the US and Germany all Countries whose brands released new AI products and solutions based on AI technology at IFA 2024.

Samsung management believe that enhancing synergy through connections between products and improving consumer experience will be the battleground.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee told journalists at IFA, “As AI is a hot potato these days, it is important to connect products to create synergy — and what value that synergy provides to consumers,” he said.

“In the past, it was just a matter of showing each product, but now it will be interesting to see this exhibition from the perspective of who can provide a richer experience of connecting products.”

ChannelNews was there when Han welcoming VIPs and met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited the Korean tech giant’s booth surrounded by heavy security.

Han introduced Bespoke AI home appliances and Ballie, a small ball-shaped rolling home robot with a built-in camera, microphone and speaker, while discussing the meaning of the firm’s theme this year: “AI for All.”

What became clear at IFA was that Samsung is still investing heavily in their SmartThings connected home platform that connects a wide range of Samsung home appliances through the internet of things providing an advanced AI experience with this platform now key as it also allows none Samsung products to be connected.