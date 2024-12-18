In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

A stretchy device built into clothing could power your devices and recognise you, according to a paper released by researchers at South Korea’s Dongguk University.

It is described as a “gel polymer-based triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) that generates electrical signals from body movement to power electronics like LEDs and functions as a self-powered touch panel for user identification”.

The device can stretch up to 375 per cent of its original size and “withstand rigorous mechanical deformations”, making it suitable for wearable applications.

“From smartwatches, and fitness trackers to medical sensors that can be worn on the body, wearables are transforming the way we interact with technology,” the paper said.

“As their popularity grows, triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) that convert mechanical energy such as body movement to electrical energy offer a solution to power these devices without relying on batteries.”

Dongguk University South Korea In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Dongguk University, South Korea. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Most TENGs used in wearable applications incorporate a triboelectric material attached to an electrode that conducts current, researchers said.

“However, one of the challenges has been finding flexible electrode materials that can move seamlessly with the human body.”

The research team was led by the university’s Professor Jung Inn Sohn. 

The gel polymer electrode-based triboelectric nanogenerator (GPE-TENG) is stretchable, semi-transparent and durable, the paper stated, “making it suitable for wearable sensor applications”.

In tests, the device stretched up to 375 per cent of its original size “without damage and could withstand two months of bending, twisting, folding, and stretching without any signs of delamination or loss of electrical performance”.

The university said the proposed GPE-TENG could enable wearable devices that track joint activity for rehabilitation purposes or act as a biometric system in clothing, allowing users to unlock smart doors or lockers.

“This work could revolutionise wearable technology by developing sustainable and flexible electronic devices with promising applications in human healthcare, rehabilitation, security systems, and secure biometric authentication systems,” said Sohn.

PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
728 x 90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
JBL TourPro3 728x90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Litheaudio 728x90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
hitachi banner 728x90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
denon perl white 728x90 1 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Haier 728x90 1 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
WEB BANNERS5 scaled In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
728x90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Westan 728x90px In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
728x90 In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
728x90 we see oled CN In The Future, Devices May Be Powered By Body Movement. Here’s How
Previous Post

Apple Controls Over a Quarter Of Smartphone Market

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Netflix Adds Spatial Audio Support For Apple Users
Samsung Foldable Phone Tipped To Launch March For US$1,770
What Next For The Samsung Galaxy Fold? Are Their Problems Terminal?