Iron Or Steamer? What Works Best For You?

With everybody back on the job or back at school and the dreaded laundry pile becoming more of an issue again, comparison site Canstar Blue has surveyed more than 1150 Australians who purchased either a clothes iron or garment steamer to investigate which wins the war of the wrinkles.

It turns out that satisfaction levels are relatively similar. It also turns out that one in five Australians wear wrinkled clothes because they can’t be bothered ironing or steaming them, though the majority of people do believe pressed clothes and crisp creases are best.

“Aussies looking for a new iron or steamer may take comfort in knowing only 10 per cent of iron owners and 17 per cent of garment steamer purchasers felt frustrated with the performance,” says Canstar Blue’s Home and Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

That’s why it’s important to look into the pros and cons of both, with both removing wrinkles, but, “A clothes iron may be better equipped to the task.

“If you’re strapped for time, however, a garment steamer might be the right fit as it requires less effort than setting up an ironing board and is often quicker to heat up.”

Of course, there are other factors in the decision, with 46 per cent saying price is a determining factor, 26 per cent saying quality, and 15 per cent saying brand.

According to Canstar Blue, recent purchasers spent on average $71 on a new iron, and $82 on a new steamer.

As for brands, Russell Hobbs come out on top for irons, while Braun top the poll for steamers, based on ratings from Australian consumers.

Megan also says Sunbeam and Phillips reappear as top brands, “with four stars for overall satisfaction each.”