In mid-October Amazon revealed details about its new Kindle Scribe, and it’s now available in Australia.

The Scribe comes with a 10.2-inch display with new uniform white borders.

“The screen has a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it look and feel like you’re writing on a sheet of paper,” Amazon says. “At 300ppi text looks crisp and clear when you’re writing or reading.” 

It says the included Premium Pen delivers “just the right heft and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tipped eraser feels like a pencil …”.Amazon Kindle Scribe 2 Kindle Scribe With Paper Like Texture Now Available In Oz

With Active Canvas, you can write directly in the book: “Your note becomes part of the page and the book text dynamically flows around it. If you increase the font size, change the font style, or the book layout changes, the note remains visible exactly where you want it.”

Users can annotate documents and PDFs imported via Send-to-Kindle or directly via Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 subscription required) and share them, and convert Notebooks to text and share with yourself or your contacts via email.

It comes in Tungsten and Metallic Jade colours, with prices starting at $649. Available on amazon.com.au and at retailers including JB Hi-Fi.

For those who pre-ordered, devices began shipping yesterday (December 5).

Newly designed folios can be used to protect the Kindle Scribe, also available on amazon.com.au in Black and Dark Emerald colours for $119.

