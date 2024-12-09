McIntosh 2-In-1 Amp and Streamer Can Be ‘Cornerstone Of Audio Setup’

McIntosh’s new two-channel streaming integrated amplifier – the MSA5500 – has an FTC Power Output Rating of 100W and is compatible with streaming technologies and platforms including Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, Google Cast (formerly Chromecast), Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect (including Tidal HiFi Lossless Quality).

It can “serve as the cornerstone of your audio setup, whether it be your first venture into high-fidelity audio, an addition to your existing system, or to use at your office or vacation home”, the manufacturer says.

“No special control app or technical skills are needed”, McIntosh says, promising budding audiophiles that “if you’ve been using a lower quality wireless home sound system, then listening to your favourite tracks through the MSA5500 will be like hearing them again for the first time”.

For Bluetooth streaming, the MSA5500 utilises Bluetooth 5.0; the Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) standard; Qualcomm aptX HD for audio playback; and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, a “robust solution that delivers high resolution, uninterrupted audio over Bluetooth”.

Two Wi-Fi 6 antennas, one Bluetooth antenna and an Ethernet port are included.

The MSA5500 has received Roon Ready certification from Roon Labs, “making it an endpoint device for use with the Roon music player … Roon brings all your music together and adds tons of data – bios, reviews, photos, lyrics, tour dates, and cross-linked credits for performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and composers.”

The MSA5500 has seven digital and five analog audio inputs to connect audio components, such as a CD player or tuner, plus a Moving Magnet phono input to connect a turntable.

“The digital inputs support high resolution digital audio playback; the USB input supports native playback of DSD512 and DXD up to 384kHz, while the coax and optical inputs can decode digital music up to 24-bit/192kHz,” McIntosh says.

“The inclusion of an HDMI (ARC) input lets you connect your compatible TV.”

The 2-in-1 weighs 17.2kg and has a RRP of US$8,000 (A$12,500). McIntosh is available in Australia through select local dealers.