Lenovo Launches AI-Ready ThinkPad Lineup

Lenovo has launched its next-generation ThinkPad portfolio, bringing a mix of AI-enabled mobile workstations and business laptops designed for professionals working in increasingly hybrid, data-intensive environments.

The headline additions include the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 and P16s Gen 4 which are AMD-powered mobile workstations built for engineering, design, and AI-assisted workflows.

The new Copilot+ PCs boast AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors with up to 82 TOPS of AI acceleration and up to 96GB of RAM, enabling them to handle demanding CAD, BIM, and content creation tasks on the go.

Screenshot 2025 04 24 105801 Lenovo Launches AI Ready ThinkPad Lineup

hinkPad L13 Gen 6

According to Rob Herman, VP of Lenovo’s Workstation and Client AI Business, the new P Series “empower the workflows for people that design and build amazing things” by delivering “exceptional performance in a mobile form factor.”

Also joining the refreshed fleet are updated ThinkPad L Series business laptops, including the L13 Gen 6, L13 2-in-1 Gen 6, L14 Gen 6, and L16 Gen 2 – now slimmer, more sustainable, and available with both Intel and AMD platforms.

Screenshot 2025 04 24 105657 Lenovo Launches AI Ready ThinkPad Lineup

ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD

These models cater to a broad spectrum of business users, from remote workers to large enterprise deployments, with features like brighter displays, enhanced webcams, and dual Thunderbolt 4 support.

Lenovo’s top-tier X1 Carbon Gen 13 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 also receive the Aura Edition treatment, now configurable with Intel Core Ultra 200 processors. These devices combine lightweight design with robust security features, housed in a chassis made from recyclable materials.

Screenshot 2025 04 24 105741 Lenovo Launches AI Ready ThinkPad Lineup

ThinkPad L16 Gen 2

The updated ThinkPads also put a spotlight on sustainability and accessibility. Lenovo has increased the use of recycled components and added more customer-replaceable units to extend product lifespan. It features tactile key markings and plastic-free packaging.

Pricing for the new lineup starts at A$1,929 for the ThinkPad L14 Gen 6, with the high-end ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition retailing at A$3,609. Availability begins in April for select models, with the broader range arriving by June across Australia and New Zealand.

