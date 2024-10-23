LG Comes Clean On Their Future As They Try To Raise A$2.5 Billion

They made their name flogging appliances and consumer goods, now LG Electronics has finally come clean on their future plans, with the business telling the South Korean stock Exchange yesterday via a regulatory filing that their future is more about the enterprise and B2b markets than consumer.

Asian Companies traditionally believe that it’s 888 that’s the lucky number spread, but in LG’s case it’s 777 that the Company is focused on with the Company that is struggling to deliver profits after a 20% fall in the last quarter, that they are looking for a 7% growth rate in sales, an operating profit margin of7%  and a valuation target of 7 times EBITDA, every year until 2030.

The company expects that three of their business operations will count for 52 percent of sales and 76 percent of operating profits in 2030 with enterprise, the sale of data from TV’s including from other TV Company brands and subscriptions to be a key contributor.

To enhance its value, it is considering share buybacks and treasury stock retirement to achieve a return on equity of more than 10% by 2027.1800x502 banner magna lg 1 LG Comes Clean On Their Future As They Try To Raise A$2.5 Billion

It is also seeking to raise its enterprise value to seven times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by 2030.

The announcement came after its Indian unit recently submitted an initial public offering application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Company is trying to raise up to A$2.5 billion through the IPO, with the Company hiring Morgan Stanley as its lead IPO underwriter.EV Battery Manufacturers LG LG Comes Clean On Their Future As They Try To Raise A$2.5 Billion

Management claim that they want to beef up subscription-based services and B2B businesses such as heat ventilation and air conditioning devices, automotive electronics products and smart factory systems which according to management delivers better profits than doing business with retailers.

LG expects those services, including new businesses to be introduced next year, to account for 76% of its operating profit they will also make up over 52% in revenues.

Platform-based services such as the stripping of confidential data from LG TV for sale to anyone who will buy using their WebOS software and smart home systems which are being introduced in Australia is key to future growth as they pivot away from traditional consumer markets.

Currently, these services deliver 39% of the total revenue and 55% of the operating profit, the company said.

By 2027, the company seeks to achieve a return on equity of over 10 percent.

 

