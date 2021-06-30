LG’s New QNED Mini LED TV Range On The Way

LG is set to roll out its new lineup of QNED Mini LED TVs, combining its quantum dot NanoCell technology with Mini LED backlighting.

First unveiled at the virtual CES 2021 show, the range comprises 4K QNED90 models, as well as 8K QNED95 and QNED99 models, in sizes ranging from 65 to 86 inches.

The TVs use mini LEDs, in conjunction with LG’s quantum dot NanoCell colour technology, to achieve what Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, describes as the ultimate in LCD picture technology.

“LG QNED Mini LED TV represents an evolutionary leap forward, leveraging LG’s unique color reproduction technology and mini LED backlighting to achieve the pinnacle of LCD picture quality.

“Our newest lineup is testament to LG’s technological leadership in the premium TV market made possible by continuously improving and refining our innovative OLED and QNED Mini LED TVs,” he said.

The 86-inch model uses 30,000 mini LEDs across 2500 individual dimming zones to deliver a contrast ratio LG bills as 10 times better than traditional LCD TVs.

The new range will launch in North America first, with the rest of the world to follow, and is not to be confused with an upcoming technology by Samsung – also called QNED, for Quantum Dot Nanorod Emitting Diode – which uses self-emissive pixels similar to OLED.

