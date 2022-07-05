LG’s Objet Range Lets Your Customise Your Kitchen’s Colours

LG Electronics Australia has announced the local release of its new LG Objet Collection, a new line-up of  refrigerators and freezers sporting a range of colour panels that allows users to modulate their kitchen designs.

The Objet Collection is available in French Door, Single Door and Upright Freezer formats.

Each is available with a range of customisable colour panels available in various colours and finishes including Silver, Green or Black stainless steel or Beige, Silver, Pink or Mint mist glass.

You can mix and match colours for a unique look, or keep it classic with forest-inspired tones.

“Our new LG Objet Collection gives the traditional Australian kitchen a chic level-up by putting a stylish twist on the growing personalisation trend,” explained Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

“Encouraging our inner interior designer to curate the kitchen of dreams inspired by a range of colours, finishes and configurations. I love the idea of making the refrigerator a statement piece with colour blocking.”

Pricing and availability is below.

