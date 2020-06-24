Due to incredible demand overseas, Samsung Electronics Australia has announced that it will be offering a limited number of BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ in Australia – a huge win for Aussie BTS fans.

However, as there is “an extremely limited number” of BTS Edition devices, fans will need to get in quick. These products are available for pre-order in Australia from 9am today, and will go on sale from July, at Samsung.com/au.

BTS fans who pre-order both special edition products in the same purchase will receive 50% off the price of the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition (discount applied at check-out).

The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition smartphone features a purple glass and metal exterior, as well as a purple heart on the back, inspired by the band’s motto to their fans, ‘I Purple You’. The phone comes pre-loaded with BTS-inspired themes, animations, colours and sounds, and the fan community app Weverse.

Samsung has thrown in decorative stickers, so fans can further personalise their devices if they wish, and souvenir photo cards of the band members.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and accompanying charging case are also in purple and carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography. The earbuds’ two-way speaker fully immerses fans in BTS’s music. The earbuds also come with photo cards of the band.