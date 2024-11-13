Logitech’s Plan To Alleviate Meeting Room Chaos

Logitech is expanding its ecosystem of Sync smart office tools, with the latest additions focused on simplifying the often complex task of booking, rescheduling and cancelling meeting rooms, and navigating large office complexes.

New Auto Book and Auto Release features “automatically reserve and cancel room bookings based on workplace behaviour”, while Logitech View interactive digital office maps make navigation through large office complexes “intuitive”.

The features can be synced with interactive glass panels on the outside of rooms or offices (known as Tap Schedulers) and other Logitech products including headsets, webcams, Rally Conferencing, Tap IP (a network-connected touch controller) and the Logi Dock Flex.

Logitech pointed to a 2022 survey by office design and research company Steelcase, stating “that 40 per cent of employees waste up to 30 minutes per day searching for meeting spaces, a problem caused by people occupying meeting rooms without booking them, remaining in rooms beyond the time of their reservation, or failing to show up to (‘ghosting’) booked rooms”.

“With hybrid work so pervasive, the office can feel like the Wild West,” said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. He said the new tools can help “bring predictability and detailed insights into these dynamic work environments”.

When employees start using a meeting room, Auto Book reserves it. If a room is reserved but no one shows up, Auto Release frees the space for others to use.

“After multiple no-show meetings, the entire recurring series can also be automatically cancelled, with the changes reflected in the calendar and on Tap Scheduler,” Logitech says.

Logitech’s Rally conference cameras and video bars have AI noise suppression, RightSound and up to seven additional Mic Pods.

“Rally Bars use AI in-camera sensors to automatically detect and respond to natural workplace behaviors with no human intervention needed,” Levak says. “Employees can focus less on manual actions and more on collaboration, and IT admins get a realistic picture of which rooms are actually used, not just which rooms are booked.”

Logitech’s Sync suite of products is compatible with booking platforms including Appspace, Envoy, Microsoft, RICOH Spaces, Robin and Zoom.

Availability status updates are reflected in “near real time” in Logitech View, which is described as a “digital office mapping solution that keeps hybrid workers and visitors oriented with easier wayfinding in large office complexes via quick, color-coded visibility of meeting rooms, workstations, amenities and exits”.

Maps can be displayed on large monitors or TV screens using Logitech RoomMate. Using the touchscreen, people can book rooms directly on the map or search for their colleagues’ desks.