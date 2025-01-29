Louder Siren On Swann’s New $40 Personal Safety Alarm

A 120-decibel siren is a key feature in Swann’s new second generation ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm.

Available for the first time in Australia, the new “ergonomic” design builds on the first ActiveResponse personal alarm (available internationally in 2024), which had a 110-decibel siren.

“Designed to be a personal safety companion for anyone on-the-go, the compact device provides the tools to quickly attract attention and alert an emergency contact the moment you feel unsafe, face a medical emergency or find yourself in an accident,” Swann said.

“When in the presence of danger or if you become lost … push the button to alert your nominated contact of your GPS location, or pull the pin to trigger a powerful siren and send an alert.”

The alarm pairs via Bluetooth to a phone and the Swann Security app.

The company is aiming the product at school kids, people using public transport, shift workers, bushwalkers, joggers and solo travellers.

“Swann was founded to give everyday people the tools to feel safe and protected no matter where life takes them,” said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann. “This compact device offers consumers an affordable lifeline that fits right in their bag or pocket.”

Features include:

Free SMS to emergency contact: An emergency contact will receive an alert (including your GPS location) when activated;

Pulling the ring triggers a loud 120-decibel siren to draw attention or create a diversion, and sends an SMS;

Aluminium design is about the same size as a lipstick case;

The device can be taken through security screening at airports and is able to be carried onto planes’

Lockable to avoid false alarms;

Available in aqua or black, and comes with keyring accessory and lanyard;

1 x CR2 battery included (12-month estimated battery life);

The ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm is available on the Swann website and select retailers including JB Hi-Fi, with a RRP of $39.95.