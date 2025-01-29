Louder Siren On Swann’s New $40 Personal Safety Alarm

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

A 120-decibel siren is a key feature in Swann’s new second generation ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm.

Available for the first time in Australia, the new “ergonomic” design builds on the first ActiveResponse personal alarm (available internationally in 2024), which had a 110-decibel siren.

“Designed to be a personal safety companion for anyone on-the-go, the compact device provides the tools to quickly attract attention and alert an emergency contact the moment you feel unsafe, face a medical emergency or find yourself in an accident,” Swann said.

“When in the presence of danger or if you become lost … push the button to alert your nominated contact of your GPS location, or pull the pin to trigger a powerful siren and send an alert.”

The alarm pairs via Bluetooth to a phone and the Swann Security app.

Swann Personal Safety Alarm 2 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
Swann Personal Safety Alarm.

The company is aiming the product at school kids, people using public transport, shift workers, bushwalkers, joggers and solo travellers.

“Swann was founded to give everyday people the tools to feel safe and protected no matter where life takes them,” said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann. “This compact device offers consumers an affordable lifeline that fits right in their bag or pocket.”

Features include: 

  • Free SMS to emergency contact: An emergency contact will receive an alert (including your GPS location) when activated;
  • Pulling the ring triggers a loud 120-decibel siren to draw attention or create a diversion, and sends an SMS;
  • Aluminium design is about the same size as a lipstick case;
  • The device can be taken through security screening at airports and is able to be carried onto planes’
  • Lockable to avoid false alarms;
  • Available in aqua or black, and comes with keyring accessory and lanyard;
  • 1 x CR2 battery included (12-month estimated battery life);

The ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm is available on the Swann website and select retailers including JB Hi-Fi, with a RRP of $39.95.

728x90 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
728x90 we see oled CN Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
Westan 728x90px Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
728x90 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
Litheaudio 728x90 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
denon perl white 728x90 1 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
728 x 90 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
hitachi banner 728x90 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
Haier 728x90 1 Louder Siren On Swanns New $40 Personal Safety Alarm
Previous Post

45W Charging And One UI 7 Tipped For New Galaxy A Series Phones

Pebble Smartwatch Returns, Nine Years After Inglorious End

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CES 2019: Samsung Slyly Unveil 5G Prototype
Smartphones Will Kill Off DSLRs By 2024, Says Sony
Lenovo Launches Lipstick-Sized Charging Adapter In China