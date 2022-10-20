M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro

Apple is getting ready to unveil their new Macbook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models next month with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

The latest models are said to come powered by Apple Silicon’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, as per Gizmochina. They are also expected to move from the N5 process of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to the newer N5P process by TSMC.

As per a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the first version of macOS Ventura add support to not only the newest iPads but also to the Macbook Pros. Apple was supposed to launch the models this month but it got delayed. Traditionally, Apple has launched MacBook models in November, as it did in 2019 and 2020.

Yesterday, Apple launched the iPad and iPad Pro both of which run on the latest version of iPadOS with multitasking features, support for Apple Pencil, and handwriting.