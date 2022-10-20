M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

Apple is getting ready to unveil their new Macbook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models next month with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

The latest models are said to come powered by Apple Silicon’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, as per Gizmochina. They are also expected to move from the N5 process of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to the newer N5P process by TSMC.

As per a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the first version of macOS Ventura add support to not only the newest iPads but also to the Macbook Pros. Apple was supposed to launch the models this month but it got delayed. Traditionally, Apple has launched MacBook models in November, as it did in 2019 and 2020.

Yesterday, Apple launched the iPad and iPad Pro both of which run on the latest version of iPadOS with multitasking features, support for Apple Pencil, and handwriting.

4Square clarity ad 1 M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
ARL0546 Arlo Go 2 BackUp Banner 728x90px 72dpi V1 M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
Yamaha TWES5A 728x90 1 M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
Leaderboard 728x90 M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
728 x 90 M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
728x90TEAL M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
marshall 728x90 M2 Pro, M2 Max chips Powers Latest Macbook Pro
Previous Post

Bowers & Wilkins Releases 007-Themed ANC Headphones

Leaked Galaxy S23 Specs Promises Better Battery Life

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ACCC Ruling Allows Retailers To Collectively Bargain With Landlords During COVID-19
The Rock JBL Under Armour Headphones At JB Hi-Fi
Review: Kaiser Baas VR-X Headset Sets Out To Enhance Smartphone VR