Meet Motorola’s New Super Cheap, High-Specced Phones

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

Motorola has announced two sub $230 handsets with features you might not see on phones costing hundreds more.

The new moto g05 and moto g15 defy the expectations around cheap-and-cheerful handsets with features such as a high capacity 5,200 milliampere battery, NFC for tap-and-pay, fast turbo charging, and a high resolution 50MP camera system.

“The moto g series has always pushed the boundaries of what was expected from a mid-tier device, and here we are leveling up the design, security and features on offer, ensuring more Australians have access to the best tech,” says Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola, ANZ.

“We have taken time and consideration when crafting these devices, to ensure they offer innovations that Australians want, with the moto g15’s impressive 50MP camera complemented by an ultrawide lens, that allows 4×3 more of the scene in the frame than a standard lens.

%name Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
moto g05 and g15 smartphones are set to rock the market

“For the moto g05, we have introduced tap to pay and tap to share, meaning one of our most affordable offerings now has the level of convenience one would expect from a premium device.”

The moto g05 sports the 50MP quad pixel camera system with up to 12GB of RAM available with RAM boost. It has a 6.7-inch display.

Motorola says the big 5200mAh battery delivers 600 hours of standby, 39 hours of talk, 70 hours of music playback and 19 hours of video playback.

It has a vegan leather finish, the big 5200 mAh battery, tap to pay, tap to share, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It costs $179 RRP.

The slightly more expensive moto g15 has a 6.72-inch full HD+ 2400×1080 pixel display that you can view in outdoors sunlight.

The high-resolution screen is designed to offer a cinematic experience.

It has stereo speakers with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos, TurboPwer charging, the 50MP camera system and 5200mAH battery.

It too offers tap to pay and tap to share.

It costs $229 RRP.

FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
728x90 we see oled CN Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
728 x 90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
Westan 728x90px Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
Litheaudio 728x90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
728x90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
hitachi banner 728x90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
728x90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
denon perl white 728x90 1 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
Haier 728x90 1 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Meet Motorolas New Super Cheap, High Specced Phones
Previous Post

GoPro Max 360 Gets A 5-Year Refresh

Apple Unveils Mid-Range iPhone 16e With Apple Intelligence

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Belkin Launches All-In-One ‘Universal Cable’
Klipsch In-Ear Headphones Creates Music Bubble
LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display