Twelve South have revealed its latest product, designed as the perfect storage solution for displaying and storing Apple Watch Bands, the TimePorter.

The device showcases the bands, allowing for a quick and easy decision to pick the perfect one to match that day’s outfit.

It has a glossy white finish and chrome endcaps, can easily be installed anywhere, and comes with included 3M Command strips.

12s TimePorter WallMount LS7 HiRes scaled Meet The Ultimate Organiser For Apple Watch Bands

For individuals with a large array of bands, multiple TimePorters can be connected in a row, safely storing the entire collection.

Each TimePorter can hold and display up to six Apple Watch bands, and it installs in just seconds with the included Command strips.

It will be available from twelvesouth.com.au beginning early November, and will retail for $39.99 AUD. There will also be the option to bundle them together for larger collections.

