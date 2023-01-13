Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed

Meta’s next-generation VR headset Quest 3 has been tipped to release this year.

Meta Quest 2 has been lauded as one of the best VR headsets in the market due to its low price and standalone features so the launch of its successor is something to look forward to.

This leak comes from hardware analyst Brad Lynch who also leaked info about the Meta Quest Pro.

According to Lynch, Meta plans to launch two Quest VR headsets, codenamed Stinson and Cardiff. The VR headsets are scheduled to release in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Specs of the device were discovered by Quest data miner Samulia in the beta firmware of Update 43 and confirmed by Lynch on Twitter.

The firmware leak suggests that the Meta Quest 3 uses LCD panels with a 4K resolution of 4,128 by 2,208 pixels (2,064 by 2,208 pixels per eye), a 120Hz display configuration, and two LCD panels as opposed to Quest 2, which has a single panel.

Displays are tipped to be counter-rotated to increase the field of view of the VR headset, similar to Meta Quest Pro which comes with a 106° FoV.

The Meta Quest 3 features two black-and-white cameras, two RGB cameras, and a depth sensor in the front. These cameras will bring the full-color passthrough mode that is also coming to the Meta Quest Pro.

The name of its internal prototype was changed from “Eureka865” which refers to the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 chip to “Eureka,” suggesting a switch to the next SoC generation, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2.

The company is expected to launch the Meta Quest 3 during its Meta Connect keynote, which takes place in October every year, but no promises since there might be changes during its development stage.