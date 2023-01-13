Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

Meta’s next-generation VR headset Quest 3 has been tipped to release this year.

Meta Quest 2 has been lauded as one of the best VR headsets in the market due to its low price and standalone features so the launch of its successor is something to look forward to.

This leak comes from hardware analyst Brad Lynch who also leaked info about the Meta Quest Pro.

According to Lynch, Meta plans to launch two Quest VR headsets, codenamed Stinson and Cardiff. The VR headsets are scheduled to release in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

brad lynch Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed

 

Specs of the device were discovered by Quest data miner Samulia in the beta firmware of Update 43 and confirmed by Lynch on Twitter.

The firmware leak suggests that the Meta Quest 3 uses LCD panels with a 4K resolution of 4,128 by 2,208 pixels (2,064 by 2,208 pixels per eye), a 120Hz display configuration, and two LCD panels as opposed to Quest 2, which has a single panel.

Displays are tipped to be counter-rotated to increase the field of view of the VR headset, similar to Meta Quest Pro which comes with a 106° FoV.

The Meta Quest 3 features two black-and-white cameras, two RGB cameras, and a depth sensor in the front. These cameras will bring the full-color passthrough mode that is also coming to the Meta Quest Pro.

The name of its internal prototype was changed from “Eureka865” which refers to the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 chip to “Eureka,” suggesting a switch to the next SoC generation, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2.

The company is expected to launch the Meta Quest 3 during its Meta Connect keynote, which takes place in October every year, but no promises since there might be changes during its development stage.

Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
728x90 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
Whatmough 728x90 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
4Square clarity ad 1 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
728x90 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Meta Quest 3 Headset Launch This Year, Specs Revealed
Previous Post

Samsung Brings 360 Audio Recording To Buds2 Pro, Camera Zoom To Galaxy Watch

Soundbar Dreams Come True With Nakamichi Dragon

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Music Projected To Overtake Spotify Subscribers
IKEA Takes On Philips With Google Assistant Smart Lights
IFA 2019: Asus Unveil New “Creator” Laptops