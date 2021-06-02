Minions Come To Fitbit With New Special Edition Kids Fitness Tracker

Fitbit has launched a new Minions-themed special edition of its Ace 3 fitness tracker for kids.

The Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions comes with an exclusive Minions Yellow accessory band with an embossed design, customisable with two other bands in “Despicable Blue” and “Mischief Black” which are also available to users of the standard Ace 3.

Its clock face features animated sprites of the popular characters, and when linked with the Fitbit app, new Minions-themed achievement badges will be accessible.

Alison Ross Powers, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships for Fitbit at Google, says the partnership with Illumination for the Minions special edition will help inspire kids to stay active and build good health habits.

“Introducing Illumination’s Minions to the Ace family brings fun, new Minions inspired features that weave in even more personality and surprises into the Fitbit experience for families and kids, keeping them moving and happy alongside their favourite on-screen characters,” she said.

The Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions is available now for $99.95 AUD from retailers and Fitbit.com.