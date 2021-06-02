LG’s All-In-One WashTower Available In Australia This Month

LG’s WashTower, a horizontally standing unit that combines a front-load washing machine and heat pump dryer will be available in Australia at the end of June.

The large capacity 17kg washer and a 10kg Heat Pump dryer is a massive space saver, and recently scored an honourable mention for exceptional design at the 2021 Red Dot Design Awards. It is available in Black Steel and White finishes.

Its intelligent features, including LG AI Direct Drive, which weighs the load and assesses the fabric to select the appropriate wash motions in the selected cycle. It then shares the info with the dryer to automatically set the optimal drying course.

There’s also an allergy cycle that uses steam to remove common allergens in fabrics, and the Heat Pump dryer has a ten-star energy rating. LG ThinQ™ connectivity means you can monitor loads while away from the machine, and receive alerts.

“At LG Australia, we are passionate about providing convenient cleaning solutions for every type of household. With this in mind, we are confident Australian consumers will love the features and benefits provided by the innovative WashTower,” said Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

The LG WashTower will be available from late June for RRP $5,999.