Modder Builds First Water-Cooled PlayStation 5

A Playstation 5 modder has showed off a souped-up, water-cooled version of the coveted console that he hopes to sell commercially.

Vietnamese customiser Nhenophach took viewers through the build on the Modding Café YouTube channel, saying that the water cooling system helps the console run at optimum performance. While stock PS5s do come with a high-end air cooler, the fans are much louder than a water cooler.

Nhenophach also replaced most of the console’s bodywork with new parts, including futuristic white body plates and translucent panels.

modded ps5 side plate Modder Builds First Water Cooled PlayStation 5

Water cooling systems are typically found on expensive gaming PCs, and Nhenophach has indicated that he plans to somehow integrate the customised PS5 into an upcoming PC build.

Nhenophach told viewers he is planning for a commercial version of the modded PS5; this would likely meet with stiff legal resistance from Sony, however, and is unlikely to be sold on a large scale in any event.

