Monitor Audio Launches Bronze Series 7G Speakers with Real Wood Construction

Monitor Audio has launched the Bronze Series 7G, a comprehensive redesign of its award-winning entry-level speaker range that aims to set new benchmarks for affordable high-fidelity audio performance.

The five-model lineup incorporates over two decades of the company’s acoustic engineering expertise while introducing significant technological upgrades and refined aesthetics.

The Bronze 7G series comprises the flagship Bronze 300 7G floor-standing speakers ($2,199/pair), compact Bronze 50 7G bookshelf speakers ($1,099/pair), Bronze Centre 7G channel speaker ($849 each), Bronze AMS 7G Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers ($999/pair), and the new Bronze On-Wall 7G speakers ($649 each).

All models are available immediately through Monitor Audio dealers in Australia.

The range’s signature innovation is the new C-CAM Gold Dome Tweeter, representing the latest evolution of Monitor Audio’s Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium technology dating back to 1982.

The tweeter delivers crisp, ultra-realistic high frequencies with exceptional detail and clarity across the entire speaker lineup.

All Bronze 7G models feature 6-inch C-CAM bass and mid-bass drivers combining lightweight yet rigid cone materials with upgraded motor systems.

Larger voice coils and improved magnet designs reduce distortion while improving sensitivity for enhanced midrange performance and deeper, more accurate bass reproduction.

The speakers incorporate newly designed crossovers using high-grade components and precise measurements to ensure seamless signal integration and faithful audio reproduction.

These crossovers underwent extensive critical listening sessions to optimise performance across the frequency spectrum.

Cabinet construction represents a significant upgrade for the entry-level segment, featuring real wood and plywood front baffles that provide superior strength, rigidity, and acoustic integrity compared to typical MDF construction.

MA BRONZE 7G LIFESTYLE 100 WALNUT 1 scaled Monitor Audio Launches Bronze Series 7G Speakers with Real Wood Construction

The speakers are available in three finishes: Satin Black, Satin White, and lustrous Walnut, with real wood veneer contrasting against painted baffles.

Monitor Audio’s through-bolt technology secures cabinets internally, reducing visible fixings while reinforcing structural integrity and eliminating unwanted driver resonance.

This construction approach exemplifies the company’s system design philosophy, where every component works in harmony.

The Bronze 7G series is designed to integrate seamlessly with Monitor Audio’s Vestra subwoofer range, available in 15-inch, 12-inch, and 10-inch models.

The subwoofers share the same design DNA and aesthetic finishes, creating cohesive soundstages for both stereo music and multi-channel home cinema applications.

Development followed Monitor Audio’s Transparent Design Philosophy, which maintains a balance between design aesthetics and technological performance.

The approach ensures speakers blend naturally into living environments while delivering musical neutrality and acoustic transparency without visual dominance.

The range targets both music enthusiasts and home cinema users seeking entry into high-fidelity audio without compromising performance quality.

The five-model lineup provides flexibility for various room sizes and system configurations, from stereo setups to comprehensive surround sound installations.

This positioning reflects Monitor Audio’s strategy to differentiate through build quality and acoustic performance rather than cost reduction.

The timing of the launch positions Monitor Audio to capture growing interest in home audio systems as consumers invest in entertainment equipment for improved home experiences.

The Bronze 7G’s combination of affordability and premium construction materials addresses market demand for accessible high-quality audio solutions.

For Monitor Audio, the Bronze 7G represents a critical product line that serves as an entry point into the brand’s ecosystem, potentially leading customers toward higher-end offerings as their audio interests develop.

The comprehensive five-model range ensures compatibility with various listening preferences and room requirements.

