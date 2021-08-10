Monitor Audio Unleashes Silver Series Speakers

The Silver Series from Monitor Audio has become a standard bearer, now in its seventh generation.

Available in both real-wood veneers or expertly rendered cabinets, these speakers hark back to the days when speakers were furniture – centrepieces in a room.

Monitor Audio’s metal coned drivers features a new Uniform Dispersion Waveguide II to provide crystal clear treble sound, while the Rigid Surface Technology II mid-range and bass drivers provides crystal clear bass sound, with less low-end mud and distortion.

The entire range will arrive in Australia in early October, with details and pricing below.

Availability & pricing:

Silver 50 Bookshelf Speakers 7G

Black Oak, Gloss Black, Natural Walnut, Ash & Satin White

$1199 RRP Pair

Silver 100 Bookshelf Speakers 7G

Black Oak, Gloss Black, Natural Walnut, Ash & Satin White

$1599 RRP Pair

Silver 200 Floorstanding Speakers 7G

Black Oak, Gloss Black, Natural Walnut, Ash & Satin White

$2499 RRP Pair

Silver 300 Floorstanding Speakers 7G

Black Oak, Gloss Black, Natural Walnut, Ash & Satin White

$3199 RRP Pair

Silver 500 Floorstanding Speakers 7G

Black Oak, Gloss Black, Natural Walnut,

Ash, Satin White

$3799 RRP Pair

Silver C250 Centre Speaker 7G

Black Oak, Gloss Black, Natural Walnut, Ash & Satin White

$1299 RRP Each

Silver FX Speaker 7G

Gloss Black & Satin White

$1399 RRP Pair

Silver AMS 7G Dolby Atmos® enabled speaker

Gloss Black & Satin White

$1399 RRP Pair