Fossil Claims Its New Wear OS Watch Is ‘Way Faster’

Nathan Jolly
X

There’s nothing like good timing, and Fossil has used the build up to Samsung’s Unpacked event, and its expected release of two separate Wear OS 3 smartwatches to remind people of its own “Gen 6” Wear OS smartwatch.

Fossil sent an email out teasing “Gen 6 is coming” and that it would be “way more, way faster.”

Screen Shot 2021 08 10 at 10.50.27 am Fossil Claims Its New Wear OS Watch Is Way Faster

Fossil previously wrote in a press release, “it’s bringing the best possible Wear OS smartwatch to the market this year” with the assumption being it will use Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Fossil also claimed its new chip will allow for “more advanced health features.”

 

 

