Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Leak Reveals AI Features and Triple-Camera Upgrade

Motorola appears to be gearing up for the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion, with a fresh leak showcasing upgrades such as a triple-camera setup and AI-powered features.

The leak, courtesy of tech insider Evan Blass, offers a first look at the new design and details on Motorola’s push into AI integration.

Motorola has been testing its Moto AI software in select foldable devices and premium flagships, but the Edge 60 Fusion will reportedly be the first non-foldable in the lineup to include these smart features out of the box.

Moto AI, built on Google’s AI stack, is expected to include a feature that summarises unread notifications; a tool that lets users store notes with a photo and voice command; and a voice recorder with automatic transcription and summarisation.

The Edge 60 Fusion is also bringing a third rear camera, marking a notable upgrade from its predecessor. The leaked renders suggest the phone will sport a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, likely using Sony’s LYTIA sensor. The additional cameras are expected to include a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a zoom or depth sensor.

Motorola is also refining the design, with the Edge 60 Fusion featuring a quad-curved display and symmetrical bezels. The vegan leather finish makes a return, with new color options including a sea green variant.

While Motorola has yet to announce an official launch date, the existence of these marketing renders suggests an imminent reveal. If the Edge 50 Fusion’s timeline is any indication, an April 2025 launch seems likely.

Pricing rumors indicate that the Edge 60 Fusion could launch in Europe at approximately €350 (A$570), with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the phone is expected to compete in the mid-range market, appealing to users looking for premium features at a budget-friendly price.

