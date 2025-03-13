Asus Unveils Monitors That Purifies Air While You Work

Asus has introduced the VU Air Ioniser series, a new lineup of monitors that not only display content but also clean the surrounding air.

These monitors use nano-ion technology to remove up to 90% of airborne dust, allergens, and pollen within three hours in a 1m³ area, improving air quality directly in front of the user.

Unlike traditional air purifiers, the system requires no filters or maintenance, offering a hassle-free way to keep workspaces fresher.

The series includes three models: the 23.8-inch VU249HFI-W and 27-inch VU279HFI-W, both featuring Full HD IPS panels, a 100Hz refresh rate, and 1ms MPRT, and the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W, which boasts an ultrawide 4K resolution with a 1500R curve for immersive viewing.

Asus has integrated SmoothMotion technology to enhance fast-moving visuals and Eye Care Plus features such as Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free modes, certified by TÜV Rheinland, to reduce eye strain.

Additional features include Colour Augmentation for colour vision deficiencies and a Rest Reminder to encourage breaks during extended screen time.

In a sustainability push, Asus has also designed the packaging to be repurposed into desk organisers, phone stands, and laptop risers, promoting an ergonomic and eco-friendly workspace.

This launch aligns with the company’s vision of enhancing both productivity and well-being through innovative technology.