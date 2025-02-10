Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Expected To Feature Powerful Chipset

Motorola is reported to be preparing to launch its next foldable device within the Razr series later this year.

Fresh leaks suggest that the next-generation Razr Plus (2025), known as the Razr Ultra 60 outside of the US, have surfaced on CPU benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The report suggests that Motorola might equip the device with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm’s latest chipset which was released late last year.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the device will feature an octa-core Qualcomm chipset, with six cores running at 3.53GHz and two cores at 4.32GHz, reported Phone Arena.

The source code also confirms the presence of an Adreno 830 GPU.

The Razr Ultra 60 will likely come with up to 12GB of RAM and launch with Android 15.

As for its display, the new phone is expected to retain the 6.9-inch main inner screen, which could possibly reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The refresh rate will likely stay at 165Hz, offering a smoother experience compared to 120Hz found on most other phones.

Previous reports suggested that the Razr 60 Ultra would use the Snapdragon 8s Elite, a lower-powered version compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The current Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in Australia in July last year. A limited-edition Hot Pink version of the Razr 50 Ultra is available exclusively at JB Hi-Fi for $1,699. The Razr 50 Ultra series uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

If the latest reports are true, it would put the upcoming Razr 60 Ultra on par with devices such as the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy S25 Series and Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra in terms of processor power since those devices feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

