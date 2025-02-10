Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

Samsung’s One UI 7 interface will soon come to older Samsung devices but you’ll have to wait for an update.

Its availability will depend on the release of the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series. GSM Arena reports that Samsung has decided to bring out a fourth beta version of the One UI 7 in the meantime.

“There has been an issue with the color calibration on the series, and Samsung might have fixed it, but it is still not ready with a stable version,” GSM Arena says.

It’s now a waiting game for users of old devices, it says.

One UI offers advanced navigation tools for launching apps and widget from the home screen, and there’s flexibility around the use of wallpaper, layout and style.

%name Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Samsung has altered the specs of the upcoming S25 Edge.

The multi window feature lets users work with multiple screens at once without needing to switch apps.

GSM Arena has published a long list of Samsung devices that will eventually receive the One UI 7 upgrade.

Samsung, meanwhile, appears to have changed the specs of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. A leaked image of an earlier prototype included a three-camera setup and a slightly thicker design.

Samsung ultimately chose a slimmer prototype for the S25 Slim with 200MP dual cameras and a more compact format with dimensions 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm, Gizmochina says.

It says Samsung had worked to disguise the camera bump on the new, thinner design.

“Samsung has used a clever design trick—the elongated camera module creates a visual illusion, making the bump appear less pronounced and blending it seamlessly with the frame,” Gizmochina says.

It says the Galaxy S25 Edge has an LTPO OLED display, a 120Hz screen refresh rate with a very bright 2600 nits peak brightness. It’s expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, as is the rest of the S25 range.

The unveiling is expected around April-May.

728x90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
728x90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Litheaudio 728x90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Haier 728x90 1 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
denon perl white 728x90 1 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Westan 728x90px Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
hitachi banner 728x90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
VALENTINES 2025 Banner 728x90px Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
728 x 90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
728x90 we see oled CN Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually
Previous Post

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Expected To Feature Powerful Chipset

Old Smart Devices Loom As Massive Security Risks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aspera Mobile Launches New Cheap AS8 4G Smartphone
E-Bike Batteries Recalled After House Fire
Get Bass In Your Place With Definitive's New Descend Subwoofers