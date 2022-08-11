Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Motorola, who is set to unveil their Razr 2022 foldable alongside other phones today, has announced the price of the new foldable, considerably less than Samsung’s just announced Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The price for the phone has only been announced in China, sitting at 5,999 yuan (A$1,259.17), whilst the Flip 4 is priced at 8,499 yuan (A$1,789), marking a roughly 40% price difference.

This difference is to be taken with a grain of salt of course as pricing here is Australia is very different. The Motorola Razr 2022 is yet to be priced here whilst the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sits at A$1,499Motorola Razr China Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable

The foldable market in Australia is a two-horse race, one that Samsung is certainly leading. However, the Korean tech giant has reason to be worried. Both phones are expected to boast similar specs, both with the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 6.7-inch displays and similar battery sizes of 3,500mAh on the Motorola and 3,700mAh on the Samsung.

Motorola Razr China 2 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable

However, the Motorola is expected to boast a 50MP main camera, 13MP wide angle camera and a 32MP selfie camera, considerably higher than the Samsung’s dual 12MP rear cameras and 10MP selfie camera. The Motorola also promises a high 144Hz refresh rate.

If Motorola, who has seen 250% market growth in Australia, can deliver on a lower price tag and superior specs, Samsung is set to face fierce competition with the form factor it looks to dominate.

 

LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
PX7S2 728x90 1 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
3 728x90 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
Paradigm July 728x90 1 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
728x90 1 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
728x90 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
Suunto 728X90 Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable
Previous Post

Samsung Debut The Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Motorola To Flood The Wearables Market, Moto 100 First To Come

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

MSI Shows Off Flagship Laptops & Innovations At CES 2020
Paying Zoom Customers To Get Major Security Upgrade
TCL Showcases Wearables For People And Pets