Motorola To Rival Samsung With Razr 2022 Foldable

Motorola, who is set to unveil their Razr 2022 foldable alongside other phones today, has announced the price of the new foldable, considerably less than Samsung’s just announced Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The price for the phone has only been announced in China, sitting at 5,999 yuan (A$1,259.17), whilst the Flip 4 is priced at 8,499 yuan (A$1,789), marking a roughly 40% price difference.

This difference is to be taken with a grain of salt of course as pricing here is Australia is very different. The Motorola Razr 2022 is yet to be priced here whilst the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sits at A$1,499.

The foldable market in Australia is a two-horse race, one that Samsung is certainly leading. However, the Korean tech giant has reason to be worried. Both phones are expected to boast similar specs, both with the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 6.7-inch displays and similar battery sizes of 3,500mAh on the Motorola and 3,700mAh on the Samsung.

However, the Motorola is expected to boast a 50MP main camera, 13MP wide angle camera and a 32MP selfie camera, considerably higher than the Samsung’s dual 12MP rear cameras and 10MP selfie camera. The Motorola also promises a high 144Hz refresh rate.

If Motorola, who has seen 250% market growth in Australia, can deliver on a lower price tag and superior specs, Samsung is set to face fierce competition with the form factor it looks to dominate.