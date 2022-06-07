MSI Announce HX Series Gaming Laptops

MSI have lifted the lid on their new range of gaming premium gaming notebooks, all of which boast 12th Gen Intel HX series processors.

The new range was announced at MSIology 2022, which had the tagline ‘Ahead of the Curve’, hinting at industry leading performance. The flagship device in the new range is the highly anticipated Titan GT77 laptop, which boasts a 12th gen, 16 core i9 HX CPU and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which provide a combined 250W of gaming power.

The design for the GT77 was “Inspired by the sports cars, which comes out with the upper lattice air exchanger to increase the cooling efficiency and the added fascinating projective Mystic Light bar,” according to the company. MSI have fitted the GT77 with 4 fans and 7 heat pipes to keep up with the devices industry leading performance.

The GT77 also comes fitted with space for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and four M.2 slots, including one with PCIe Gen 5.

To top it off, the GT77 comes fitted with a Steelseries keyboard with Cherry MX mechanical switches. To fit all this, the chassis is a whopping 23mm thick, making it portable but not fun to carry around all day.

Alongside the GT77, MSI have announced the Raider GE67HX, “the first laptop in the world that brings a revolutionary high refresh rate OLED display, which is 240Hz with less than 0.2 ms response time. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.” It also boasts DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification for superior HDR performance.

Performance is set to rival the GT77 with an HX series CPU and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti, which with over boost technology, is also able to deliver 250W of power. At this stage, only time will tell which of the two proves to be the ultimate gaming machine.

MSI have also revamped their Workstation series, now titled the CreatorPro series, and have launched the CreatorPro X17. The new device has been designed for creative professionals and those who need to run demanding tasks on a regular basis. MSI have also fitted the CreatorPro X17 with MSI True Pixel technology, which inspects and calibrates every single piece of panel, the results of which can be seen by users via a Calman verified digital certificate for the first time in the industry.

More to come on release, pricing and availability details.