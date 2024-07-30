Netgear Announces Major Management Restructure Ahead Of Latest Financials

Ahead of announcing their latest financials, struggling networking Company Netgear, has announced a major reshuffle of senior management, with questions now raised as to what will happen to consumer marketing roles in the Company after several years of losses, and a failure to get a return from selling premium priced modems that have been deranged in part at retailers such JB Hi Fi because of poor sales.

among the major changes earlier this year was the appointment of Charlie Prober as CEO he has since announced the appointment of Pramod Badjate the former Group Vice President and General Manager for the Cognitive Campus business at Arista Networks, he is also a former long-time Cisco employee, his new role is to grow the Companies AV and IT businesses.

Fiona Spratt has been parachuted into a new role as Senior Vice President of People, she previously held HR roles in Europe.%name Netgear Announces Major Management Restructure Ahead Of Latest Financials

She also led the project to relocate Netgear’s international headquarters to Cork, Ireland which is a tax haven where Netgear Australia funnels their revenues as part of their tax minimisation strategies.

Another new appointment is Antonio López Reus who has been appointed vice president of Strategy and Strategic Partnerships.

He joins the company from Amazon, where he led revenue-generating partnerships for the Alexa Smart Home product line which never made money and led to Amazon dumping hundreds of employees in their hardware and devices division.

Prior to Amazon, he managed Product Partnerships for Tile, and before that he led Asia-Pacific and Emerging Channels for Google Nest.Screen Shot 2021 10 14 at 9.48.05 am Netgear Announces Major Management Restructure Ahead Of Latest Financials

The business has also appointed Kirsten Daru as the new General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer.

She spent over 11 years at Electronic Arts (EA) where she was appointed its first Chief Privacy Officer.

Electronic Arts, the maker of Apex Legends and The Sims, laid off more than 670 people, recently and the CPO was merged into legal. It’s also been revealed that Australian and Netgear’s Chief Marketing Officer, Heidi Cormack, recently sold a portion of her company stock, according to the latest filings.

On May 30, 2024, Cormack sold 4,687 shares at an average price of $13.52 per share, totalling approximately A$96,646.

Following the sale, Cormack who is based in Australia, still holds a substantial number of Netgear shares which year to date have climbed 11.4%.

