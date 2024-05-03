New Bose Bluetooth Speaker Appears To Be A Refreshed Version Of Its Predecessor

Bose has unveiled its new SoundLink Max Bluetooth speaker, which is a more powerful version of the existing SoundLink Flex, with an IP67 rating, meaning it’s fully waterproof, dustproof, has a USB-C connection for charging, and can be wirelessly linked to other Bose Bluetooth speakers and soundbars.

At launch, this speaker won’t be able to stereo-pair with another SoundLink Max, however, the company claims this will arrive later this year.

The SoundLink Max uses a “Bose Articulated Array,” with three drivers behind the front grille, and two passive radiators for better bass.

Bose has also included its proprietary digital signal processing technology to “dramatically minimise distortion,” as well as support for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound, which delivers lossless, CD-quality audio over Bluetooth.

The SoundLink Max has EQ settings in the Bose Music app, and is compatible with Bose SimpleSync. This means the user can create a multiroom audio experience with other SimpleSync-compatible Bose speakers and soundbars.

The speaker has a 3.5mm auxiliary port, meaning it can be connected to any device with an analogue output. It doesn’t work as a speakerphone.

Battery life is reportedly 20 hours, and the USB-C port can charge external devices such as a phone while the speaker is in use.

The SoundLink Flex only boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours, meaning the new Max has almost double the lasting strength.

There’s also a button on the speaker that can be assigned to Spotify Tap or to switch over to the device that is plugged into the AUX jack.

The SoundLink Max is bigger than the SoundLink Flex, measuring 10.42 x 4.73 x 4.13-inches, and weighing just under five pounds (approx. 2.26 kg).

In comparison, the SoundLink Flex measures 7.93 x 3.56 x 2.06-inches and weighs 1.3 pounds (0.59 kg).

It also comes with a more robust carry handle that can be replaced with an optional shoulder strap or removed entirely.

The new Bose SoundLink Max is available in black or blue and can be pre-ordered now from the official Bose US website for U$399 (approx. A$606).

Shipping is expected to start on May 16. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed. ChannelNews has reached out for pricing and availability.

In February this year, Bose revealed its new Ultra Open Earbuds, which attach to the side of an ear via a cuff-shaped design.

They are available in Black and White Smoke colours, and feature a physical button on top of the barrel. This sits behind the user’s ear.

They are also rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance, provide up to 7.5 hours of battery life on one single charge, and work with Bose SimpleSync technology.

These new earbuds are now available from the official Bose website in Australia for A$449.95.