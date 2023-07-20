New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App

The Enhance-X AI-based image editing app for Samsung Galaxy was released last July, originally only available for the Galaxy S22 series, but has since been released for Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy S lineups.

Samsung announced the app will become available for even more phone, working on bringing it to Galaxy A, M, and Tab series, however, it is expected to only be compatible with devices running Android 13-based One UI 5.1 or later.

The full version has been said to fix issues reported from the beta version, and can now restore old, low resolution photos and lens distortion correction for wide-angle photos taken at close range.

The new versions will gain document scanning features, making the text clearer, and removes unnecessary parts. It will even gain some video-related features!

The Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X app can be downloaded for free from the Galaxy Store for the following devices: