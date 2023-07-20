New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X App

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

The Enhance-X AI-based image editing app for Samsung Galaxy was released last July, originally only available for the Galaxy S22 series, but has since been released for Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy S lineups.

Samsung announced the app will become available for even more phone, working on bringing it to Galaxy A, M, and Tab series, however, it is expected to only be compatible with devices running Android 13-based One UI 5.1 or later.

%name New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App

The full version has been said to fix issues reported from the beta version, and can now restore old, low resolution photos and lens distortion correction for wide-angle photos taken at close range.

The new versions will gain document scanning features, making the text clearer, and removes unnecessary parts. It will even gain some video-related features!

Galaxy Enhance X main1 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App

The Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X app can be downloaded for free from the Galaxy Store for the following devices:

  • Galaxy Note 20
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Galaxy S20 FE
  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy S21+
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21 FE
  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Flip
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
WAT 241978 AE OB 728x90px EN US New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
Mi7 Channel News 728x90 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
Middleton 728x90px Product New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
4Square clarity ad 1 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
Denon Home 728x90 2 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
Leaderboard 728x90 New Features Coming To Samsung Galaxy Enhance X App
Previous Post

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 40 A Mid-Range Winner

Sony's Next Generation Buds Are Expected Next Week

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Huawei Smartphone Sales Slump, Chinese Company Cuts Back Orders
Xbox Adds TV Streaming Service To Offering
Yamaha Add Two New Alexa Soundbars