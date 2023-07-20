Sony’s Next Generation Buds Are Expected Next Week

Sony are expected to unveil their next generation WF-1000XM5 earbuds next week, with the unveiling taking place on July 24th. Not much has been revealed about them yet, but the tagline “For the silence. For the sound.” indicates an improvement in noise handling.

There have been a few leaks, such as they will be smaller weighing around 5.9g, and offer a longer battery life of up to 24 hours.

They are claimed to feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X technology, and are expected to be powered through proprietary processors, and an ability to handle Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) through three mics. Bone conduction sensors and Precise Voice Pickup also makes sure the user’s voice is heard during calls, no matter the environment.

These buds however, are expected to cost around €320 (approx. $530) but pricing for Australia is still to be revealed.

