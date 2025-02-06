New Focal Speakers Bring Studio-Level Tech To Home Theatres

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Focal whose home audio range is distributed by Westan in Australia, has unveiled its Utopia Cinema range of integrated loudspeakers for private cinema rooms.

The Utopia Cinema series includes one 3-way loudspeaker — Cinema LCR — and one subwoofer — Cinema SUB.

Unveiled at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Barcelona, Focal says that these products meet the requirements of large rooms up to 200 sqm.

Focal has attempted to bring as close a sound from the post-production session of a studio recording straight to your living room, and therefore incorporated the latest audio technologies into Utopia Cinema from its professional division, including the Utopia Main studio monitors that were unveiled last month.

utopia cinema lcr principale New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Focal Cinema LCR

Both the Cinema LCR and the Cinema SUB boast speaker drivers originally developed for professional Focal studio monitors.

The French brand says that every speaker driver is adjustable to create fully customisable loudspeakers that can be adapted to the room’s acoustics.

The Cinema LCR is a full-range loudspeaker that offers different crossover settings, such as the 0 to 30-degree selector to help maximise the performance of each loudspeaker depending on its purpose (central, left or right channel).

utopia cinema sub face New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Focal Cinema Sub

The speaker uses a combination of beryllium and a unique 5-inch “M” shaped “W” cone to deliver high transient responses and better treble range, reported CE Pro. Helping it reproduce treble frequencies without high levels of distortion is the tweeter’s 1-inch coil and optimised heat dissipation.

Focal says that the driver moves in a perfect piston alignment. The “W”-cone driver is housed in a solid cabinet, fitted with a large vent.

Face SSEcran 4K New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres

 

As for the Cinema Sub, it employs two 13-inch woofers for better bass control.

The subwoofer has been tuned to 19Hz, and it includes the company’s laminar port technology that is designed to minimise distortion while maximising sound pressure.

The Cinema LCR and Cinema SUB can be fixed onto or into the walls, positioned horizontally or vertically, and you can even add multiple products to create a bespoke home system.

According to Focal, the Cinema LCR has a retail price of $11,999 (A$19,090) while the Cinema SUB carries a retail price of $5,999 (A$9.544). Exact pricing and availability dates for Australia is yet to be confirmed.

denon perl white 728x90 1 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
728x90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
728 x 90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
728x90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Westan 728x90px New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
WEB BANNERS5 scaled New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
JBL TourPro3 728x90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
VALENTINES 2025 Banner 728x90px New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Litheaudio 728x90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Haier 728x90 1 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
728x90 we see oled CN New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
hitachi banner 728x90 New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader New Focal Speakers Bring Studio Level Tech To Home Theatres
Previous Post

Dolby Atmos Sound To Debut At The US Super Bowl

Optoma Unveils Its Premium UHZ68LV 4K Laser Projector

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Their Pop Up TV Was A Flop Now LG Is Having A Crack At Transparent OLED TV
Instagram Assists With Spam DMs
Are DJI Drones Set To Be Banned After US Concerns?