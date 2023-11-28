New Half Price High Performance Wiim Amp Threats Sonos Amp

Already under threat in the networked speaker market Sonos is facing tough new competition in the amp market with the new Wiim Amp half the price of the Sonos offering while also being described as being “As Good” as the $1,000 Sonos Amp.

Wiim’s newest product, the Wiim Amp, is an amplified wireless network music player that also looks and sounds like the Sonos Amp, both in function and form, the only difference that it’s selling for sub $500 on Amazon.

Available in silver and space grey, the amp went on sale last week at Amazon.

The family consists of the Wiim Mini, Wiim Pro, and Wiim Pro Plus network music streamers with the audio gear designed to be an integrated part of a multiroom audio system via the Wiim app.

They contain most of the features that Sonos’ software delivers.

The Wiim Amp can serve as a standalone device and its built-in amplifier, can power two or four passive speakers.

The WiiM Amp has been designed to deliver “impeccable audio experience” with Hi-res audio quality and the ability to connect to a wide range of devices such as passive hi-fi speakers, home theatre surround speakers, or record players, streaming audio to and from those devices through the WiiM Home app.

Set-up is simple and easy and when switched on you can stream audio via AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Alexa Music Cast, Deezer, Qobuz, Pandora, Spotify Connect, Tidal and DLNA.

There’s also compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing users of the amp the ability control over music selection, volume, and playback. Roon Ready certification is expected to arrive in the near future.

Powering the show is a Class-D amplifier packing 60W per channel (8 ohms) or 120W (4 ohms), with an ESS 32-bit Hyperstream DAC able to deliver audio with “industry leading” low distortion and wide dynamic range.

Wiim’s design includes a large volume dial, integrated multifunction button, and volume LED indicators. The Sonos Amp lets you control the same functions using its touch controls, but they aren’t as satisfying to use as physical controls, claims Verge.

Much like the Sonos Amp, the Wiim Amp is both an analog stereo input for devices including turntables, and an HDMI ARC port so you can use the Wiim Amp as a soundbar alternative. There’s also a subwoofer output. But the Wiim Amp also features two extra ports — an optical input and a USB mass storage port — which expands the number of sources that can be used. Like Wiim’s other media players, you can connect to the Wiim Amp via Bluetooth as well.

The Wiim app provides various EQ and parametric EQ options including 24 preset EQ settings, a 10-brand graphic EQ adjustable to every audio source (Line-in, Bluetooth, or network), and a four-band parametric EQ that allows more fine granular adjustments.

The player works with Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Alexa Music Cast, Deezer, Qobuz, Pandora, DLNA, Spotify Connect, and Tidal HiFi/HiFi+, and it’s compatible with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. In fact, with the included voice remote, you get direct access to Alexa. Wiim says it expects the Wiim Amp to earn Roon certification in the near future.