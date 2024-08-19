New Hexagonal Cone For Monitor Audio’s 6th Generation

Monitor Audio has launched the Gold Series 6G, an all-new, totally redesigned collection comprising six distinctive loudspeakers.

The sixth generation features new metal cone technology in the form of Hexagonal Diaphragm Technology (HDT). 

“HDT draws on the RDT III cones utilised in the ground-breaking Hyphn and flagship Platinum Series 3G, which consists of a Nomex® honeycomb layer sandwiched between aluminium and carbon fibre skins,” said Monitor Audio, which is distributed in Australia by Interdyn.

The HDT cone employs a new hexagonal pattern “to disrupt symmetries in the cone breakup, creating a cone that shifts the frequency up by 10% compared to the RST II cones found on the Silver Series 7G”.

Screen Shot 2024 08 16 at 3.54.55 pm New Hexagonal Cone For Monitor Audios 6th Generation
Monitor Audio’s Gold Series 6G. Image: Supplied.

The new cone also utilises Monitor Audio’s proprietary C-CAM technology. The company said that when compared to standard aluminium designs, it produces a stronger, more fatigue-resistant cone.

The new HDT, C-CAM cones have been utilised across the range, including a new 3” mid-frequency driver, a 6” bass mid unit. and 6” and 8” bass drivers.

Key acoustic features include a revised version of Monitor Audio’s MPD III (Micro Pleated Diaphragm) transducer used in both the Hyphn and Platinum Series. 

Screen Shot 2024 08 16 at 3.51.09 pm New Hexagonal Cone For Monitor Audios 6th Generation
Monitor Audio’s On-Wall speakers from the Gold Series 6G. Image: Supplied.

“This bespoke design delivers precise high-frequency sound with greater consistency, clarity and accuracy,” said Monitor Audio. “The levels of detail achieved makes music sound more lifelike, crisp and real.”

For the first time the new Gold Series 6G features a man-made ebony veneer. 

A top trim detail on the 100 and 500 models allows the MPD III high-frequency transducer to be placed further up the cabinet, which the British audio company said optimises “the cabinet edge diffraction on these larger models … this helps deliver consistent and precise imaging across the entire frequency range”.

Gold Series 6G RRP

Gold 500 6G: A$11,999 per pair

Gold 300 6G: A$8,499 per pair

Gold 100 6G: A$6,499 per pair

Gold 50 6G: A$3,499 per pair

Gold C250 6G: A$3,699 per piece

Gold On-Wall 6G: A$2,199 per piece

Gold Series 6G Accessories

ST-2 Stand: A$1,349 per pair

The Gold Series 6G will be available in Australia from early September.

