JB Hi-Fi, Red Rooster and Salvos Shortlisted For Retail Awards

A chicken franchise that is employing tech to work out how hungry its customers are via a t-shirt has been shortlisted for the inaugural Australian Retail Awards.

Red Rooster’s Crave Ware is shortlisted in the Innovation Excellence category, alongside 7-Eleven’s My 7-11 App, Coles Supermarkets Loss Prevention Innovations and IKEA Kreativ.

Earlier this year Red Rooster attracted a lot of attention for its Crave Ware promotion, brought to you the chicken shop’s R&D wing. Using a microphone built into a t-shirt to detect stomach rumblings, “software matches craving intensity to a corresponding item from the Red Rooster menu” and then orders it from the app.

The Australian Retail Awards are at Crown Melbourne on September 19.

The categories cover customer experience, diversity and inclusion, emerging talent, franchisee excellence, innovation, marketing, people and culture, store design and store manager excellence. Small, medium and large retailers are eligible.

Second-hand store Salvos has been shortlisted for Marketing Campaign Excellence alongside Bunnings, Coles and Petbarn.

JB Hi-Fi is up for Major Retailer of the Year, shortlisted with Bunnings, Officeworks and Red Rooster.

Australian Retailers Association (ARA) CEO Paul Zahra said there has been a “terrific industry response” to the awards.

“The independent judges have said that it’s been a tough choice in many categories, with some highly competitive contenders,” he said. “We’re especially pleased to see remarkable achievements in the fields of diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as in innovation.”

2024 ARA Awards finalists

Customer Experience Excellence

Miss Amara

Coles Digital app

Myer Customer Experience Excellence

Petbarn

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Excellence

Coles Supermarkets

David Jones

IKEA Australia Refugee Workforce Inclusion

Woolworths Group

Emerging Talent of the Year

Cigdem Bacanak (Heinemann Oceania)

Gili Inbar (Coles)

Kristin Theile (Craveable Brands)

Tom Woodall (Barbeques Galore)

Franchisee Excellence

Australia Post – Licensed Post Office

Innovation Excellence

7-Eleven Innovation My 7-11 App

Coles Supermarkets Loss Prevention Innovations

IKEA Kreativ

Red Rooster, Crave Ware

Major Retailer of the Year

Bunnings

JB Hi-Fi

Officeworks

Red Rooster

Marketing Campaign Excellence

Bunnings – Hammerbarn

Coles

PETBARN

Salvos Stores

Medium Retailer of the Year

Barbeques Galore

Hardware and General (H&G)

Heinemann Oceania

People and Culture Excellence

Barbeques Galore

Craveable Brands

Heinemann Oceania

Retail Leader of the Year

Chard Burke (Coles)

Gary Stones (Myer)

Katrina Chung (Woolworths)

Zeinab Elzghir (Heinemann Oceania)

Shop Small Retailer of the Year

Bourke St the Label

Exurbia

Glow Collection

Jean Pool

Store Design Excellence

Barbeques Galore (Various)

Petbarn (Surry Hills)

Repco (Caroline Springs)

Woolworths Supermarkets (Kellyville Grove)

Store Manager of the Year

Blair Stuart (Repco)

Jovana Taleb (Optus)

Matthew Cooper (Barbeques Galore)

Winus Winus (Woolworths)

Sustainability Excellence

Andersen’s Floor Coverings

Coles Finest Carbon Neutral Pork