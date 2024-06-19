New Legend Of Zelda Game To Be Released By Nintendo

Princess Zelda from ‘The Legend of Zelda’ games will be going in her own direction away from her hero Link, in a new Nintendo game set to be released soon.

Nintendo has revealed its new upcoming ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ game, which will be the first in its franchise to follow Princess Zelda herself setting off on an adventure to save the world.

Ganon is set to defeat Link in battle, leaving Zelda on her own to battle hordes of monsters descending on the game’s version of Hyrule.

This version appears to be heavily inspired by the ‘Link’s Awakening’ remake from 2019.

Series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed Zelda will navigate and fight through the world, wielding a magical staff known as the Tri Rod, with the help of a fairy named Tri.

The trailer reveals how Zelda will use the Tri Rod to create “echoes” of objects and monsters that have been previously encountered and use them to overcome obstacles.

The news of this game comes while the Zelda franchise is booming. ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ was released last year, the sequel to ‘Breath of the Wild.’

Additionally, following the popularity of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo will be developing a live-action version Legend of Zelda movie, alongside its partner Sony.

So far, it remains unclear how ‘Echoes of Wisdom’ will fit into the larger timeline of the franchise, or how the combat will be different from previous installments.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ will arrive on the Nintendo Switch console on September 26.