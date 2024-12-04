New Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI Tablet Launched

Lenovo has launched its 2024 Yoga Pad Pro AI that the company is positioning as a device packed with features to enhance productivity among users.

The new Yoga Pad Pro AI tablet has a 12.7-inch PureSight Pro display boasting a resolution of 2944×1840, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a brightness peak of 900 nits.

The display features a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it suitable for both professional and entertainment use.

As for its audio capabilities, it features a 6-speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos support.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, along with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The company claims a 30 per cent boost in overall performance and a nearly double AI performance increase compared to its predecessor.

One of the features of the tablet is its AI integration, with Lenovo’s ZUXOS custom Android skin offering tools like document summarization, image generation, and a smart assistant.

The tablet is also offered with a stylus to allow for a realistic writing experience, which could be a handy feature for students, professionals, and creatives taking notes or annotating documents.

The tablet has a 10,200mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging, which will reportedly return three hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging.

The Yoga Pad Pro AI is currently available in China and priced at CNY 4,799 (approx. A$1,015). Exact pricing and availability in Australia are yet to be confirmed.

